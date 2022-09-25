Willliamsport, Pa. — A Philadelphia man who allegedly conspired to distribute drugs in Lycoming and Clinton counties was indicted last week in federal court.

Demetri Carroll, 27, is charged with one count conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and nine counts of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, including methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine base and cocaine between October 2021 and August 2022.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania says Carroll could face a maximum penalty of 40 years' imprisonment and a fine.

This is not Carroll's first offense. He allegedly robbed a man on March 22 at a home at the 2000 block of W. Third Street. Carroll demanded a cell phone or cash from the man. He ended up getting away with the man's iPhone. Court records show Carroll was committed on May 24 to the State Correctional Institution at Benner Township.

Carroll also pleaded guilty in 2013 to attempted criminal homicide. For that crime, Carroll was sentenced to eight years in prison.

