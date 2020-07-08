A Philadelphia man faces multiple charges after allegedly selling narcotics to an undercover agent on two occasions in Williamsport on January 4 and 17.

Reginald "Jay" Green, 31, of 383 E. Gorgas Ln., has been charged with two felony counts for criminal use of a cell phone, two felony counts for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, as well as misdemeanor counts for possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.

Police had received tips from various intelligence sources that heroin was being distributed from 931 Arch Street in Williamsport. On these two separate occasions in January, a confidential informant allegedly purchased heroin from Green at the Arch Street residence. Both controlled purchases were for $100 worth of heroin, according to court record.

Green faced a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Christian Frey on June 30 and has been remanded to the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $95,000 bail.