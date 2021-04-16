Columbia County, Pa. — Hemlock Township Police in Bloomsburg said a 26-year-old Philadelphia man was charged with a felony after he lied on an application to purchase a firearm.

Sergeant Scott Traugh said on March 23 he received a complaint from the Pennsylvania State Police Firearms Division for a violation that occurred at Dunham’s Sports in Hemlock Township.

According to the report the violation took place on June 23 of 2020 when Anthony Tryfeace Capers allegedly provided false information on an application.

Capers responded “no” to a question that asked if he was under indictment. Officers discovered Capers was wanted out of Philadelphia on a felony arrest warrant for aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, and possession of instruments of crime.

Capers was charged with a third-degree felony of materially false written statement. Capers is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on May 25. No bail was listed for Capers.