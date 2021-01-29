Mifflin County, Pa. — State Troopers from Rockview were enforcing speed laws on a stretch of US 322 West one mile inside Mifflin County when a car passed allegedly going 84 MPH.

Trooper Jacob Walker activated his emergency lights and initiated a traffic stop. He identified the driver as Daquan Turhan Dantzler, 22, of Philadelphia.

According to Walker, he advised Dantzler he could smell the odor of marijuana as he approached the vehicle. Walker said Dantzler reached into his front pocket and handed him a zip lock baggie with a second baggie of suspected marijuana.

According to the report, Walker asked Dantzler if he could search the vehicle. Dantzler allegedly spoke with someone on the phone and debated, but eventually consented to Walker searching the vehicle.

Walker said a search turned up two pounds of marijuana, a half-pound of edibles, and a half-pound of marijuana wax.

Dantzler is scheduled to appear before the honorable Judge Thomas N. Jordan on Feb. 10 for a preliminary hearing.

Court records show he was charged with felony manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent along with a misdemeanor and two summary offenses. Dantzler was released on $20,000 unsecured bail.