Milton, Pa. – The case for a Philadelphia man accused of attempting to haul heroin and methamphetamine across Interstate 80 was held for court in Union County.

Joseph D. Brown, 28, was pulled over by state police shortly before 11:30 a.m. Oct. 27 on I-80 in Lewis Township. PSP Trooper Eric Dreisbach pulled over Brown’s Dodge Caravan after he ran the registration and realized his driver’s license was expired, according to the arrest affidavit.

As Dreisbach talked with Brown, he “observed reasonable suspicion that criminal activity was afoot,” he wrote in the affidavit. Dreisbach then called for the narcotics unit and Cpl. Mark Conrad responded with his K-9 dog. Brown denied consent for the vehicle to be searched.

Brown’s van was towed to the PSP Milton barracks while Dreisbach applied for a search warrant, which was granted that afternoon. Upon searching, Dreisbach found a Ziploc baggie in a black backpack at the rear of the van. The baggie contained 52 blue glassine baggies with heroin/fentanyl, 66 yellow pills, 26 blue pills, and a clear baggie with methamphetamine, Dreisbach wrote. Testing on the pills determined them to be methamphetamine.

Felony charges of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to deliver, as well as misdemeanors of drug possession and a summary of driving under a suspended license were filed against Brown.

During a preliminary hearing at the office of District Judge Jeffrey C. Mensch, his bail was decreased from $100,000 to $25,000 monetary. Brown’s case was held for court and his formal arraignment in front of Union County Court of Common Pleas Judge Michael Hudock is set for Jan. 24, 2022.

