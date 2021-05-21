Berwick, Pa. — The Pennsylvania SPCA, working with the Briar Creek Police Department, intervened at a residence in Berwick, removing 188 animals this week.

Philip Malencore, who has a home address listed as 163 Kachinka Road in Berwick, was warned about the location’s conditions in 2017. According to a release from the SPCA along with information from a sworn affidavit, Malencore appeared not to have heeded the warnings.

This week, he Malencore was charged with 353 counts of animal cruelty after police and SPCA officers raided his residence to rescue the animals.

Malencore, who authorities said was warned about animal neglect and cruelty in 2017, was charged with one court of third-degree felony aggravated cruelty to animals—torture and 10 counts of third-degree felony aggravated cruelty to animals—causing SBI or death.

Malencore was also charged with three counts of third-degree neglect of animals and one count of third-degree misdemeanor neglect of animals—vet care.

Malencore was charged with 139 counts of the summary offense of neglect of animals and 191 counts of the summary offense of neglect of animals—vet care.

Malencore was released on $100,000 unsecured bail and refused to release the animals. According to the complaint, after repeated failed attempts to reach Malencore, contact was made with authorities as they were at the residence.

Officers said during their discussion with Malencore, he stated he sold the pigeons for $8 and the doves for $20. Malencore refused to surrender any of the animals besides one ill white male rabbit.

Malencore told authorities the donkey on the property was used to protect the sheep.

The felony charge of torture is a direct of Malencore’s treatment of the donkey, according to authorities.

The donkey, identified as Doodlebob, was observed to have overgrown hooves that caused prolonged pain and suffering. According to the report, a forensic examination of the donkey showed navicular changes in the boney structures of the legs due to the direct neglect of routine farrier care.

The examination showed Doodlebob experienced great pain and suffering as a result of this neglect, according to authorities.

Malencore was charged with seven felony counts directly stemming from the condition of the seven sheep found on the property.

The report shows Malencore failed to provide “sustenance to three adult sheep that were underweight causing bodily injury or placing the sheep at risk for serious bodily injury.”

According to the report, Malencore’s neglection of further animals resulted in low egg counts and body condition scores of two or less out of five.

Malencore was charged with a third-degree felony for his alleged failure to care for a mini horse identified as Mystery. The horse was underweight with severe malocclusion and dental abnormalities. Mystery will require routine dental care every six months for the remainder of its life.

Malencore was also charged with three summary offenses stemming from his care of two dogs and a rabbit.

According to the report, authorities said both dogs were covered in ticks and tested positive for Lyme disease. They also tested positive for whipworms.

The rabbit was observed standing abnormally with a splayed appearance and an increased respiratory effort that required medical intervention.

Malencore is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on May 24 with the honorable Judge Richard Knecht. Malencore is currently out on bail.

Docket Sheet