East Goshen, Pa. — On the morning of December 20, police in East Goshen, Pennsylvania received a report of a suspicious vehicle driving slowly through a residential neighborhood.

After pulling the car over, officers found numerous envelopes labeled "Trashmen," along with gift cards and cash inside the vehicle.

An investigation revealed the man and woman inside the car had reportedly been stealing holiday tips intended for garbage collectors under the cover of darkness. Both individuals were taken into custody and charged with theft, criminal conspiracy, and loitering or prowling at night.

Police say they believe they recovered all of the holiday tips and gifts left for the garbage collectors and have returned them to the owner of the business, who then returned them to his four employees.

Anne Farrelly, 35, was released on bail, while Adam Thompson, 33, remains in jail after failing to post bail. Their preliminary hearings are scheduled for late January.

