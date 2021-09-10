Frank Scavo plead guilty to a misdemeanor charge involving the U.S. Capitol riot after being accused of unlawfully entering the Capitol building on January 6th, 2021.

The 58 year-old resident of Old Forge, Pa. has agreed to cooperate with federal authorities after pleading guilty to one of the four counts that was filed against him.

According to the Huffington Post and Raw Story, Scavo had told reporters nearly 200 other Pennsylvania residents joined the trip to Washington D.C. that he had planned.

Despite initially denying the allegations that he entered the building, Scavo was recorded on video entering the capitol and saying "stormed the f*cking Capitol of the f*cking United States at 58 years old, what the f*ck is wrong with America?"