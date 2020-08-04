Harrisburg, Pa. - The Department of Health launched a violence data dashboard to collect data on the scope, frequency, geography and populations affected by violence in Pennsylvania. The creation of the dashboard was a mandate in the governor’s 2019 Executive Order to Reduce Gun Violence.

Governor Wolf announced the new violence dashboard during a press conference today. Wolf explained the the Department of Health would "work collaboratively across multiple agencies to collect data" for the dashboard in order to "determine the scope, location and factors that contribute to gun violence" across the state.

Gun violence in the United States and within the commonwealth has resulted in the tragic loss of human life, with more than 1,600 individuals losing their life to a firearm death in Pennsylvania in 2018.

“Violence is a significant public health issue that affects many people each and every year,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “This dashboard will assist in providing information on the scope of violence in Pennsylvania, and the populations affected by it. Working alongside a number of state agencies, we are committed to taking steps to reduce the impact violence has on an individual’s health and way of life.”

The Violence Data Dashboard will collect and provide data on the scope, frequency, locations, and populations affected by violence, including data on the number of victims of gun violence, rates at which gun violence occurs in locations, and contributory factors.nAdditionally, data is also available by gender, race/ethnicity, age group and geography.

The dashboard includes data which looks at death cause and hospital discharge summary statistics. Hospital discharge data is from the Pennsylvania Health Care Cost Containment Council (PHC4). The Department of Health will coordinate with and collect data from the Department of Human Services, Pennsylvania State Police, PCCD, and other commonwealth entities to populate the dashboard.

The dashboard is a result of the collaborative efforts of the Governor's administration, the Department of Health, and organizations which advocate against gun violence, such as Mom's Demand Action-PA. Members of the Mom's Demand Action PA Chapter met with Dr. Levine at the Department of Health in February to discuss the plan for the dashboard. The organization is confident the data will be helpful for reducing gun violence in the state.

"I'm thrilled that it's launched," said Marybeth Christiansen, the State Chapter Lead for Mom's Demand Action-PA. "When we get data on what happens where and what the contributing factors are, then we can focus our efforts on how to best intervene in or prevent gun violence in our communities."

Whether it's related to suicide, domestic violence, criminal activity, or something else, the dashboard's ability to provide community-specific information is anticipated to provide officials and organizations new insights for reducing gun violence throughout the Commonwealth. "I encourage every Pennsylvanian to view the dashboard for information that can inform policies and initiatives in their own communities,” said Governor Wolf.