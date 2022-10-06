Allenwood, Pa. — Someone illegally shot a white-tail deer in Union County, and now the Pennsylvania Game Commission is looking for information.

The deer was found along Route 44 in Gregg Township near the Allenwood federal penitentiary.

The game warden says the deer was shot around 11 p.m. Oct. 3 with a small caliber firearm.

Anyone with information is asked to report it to the Pennsylvania Game Commission's Northcentral Region at 1-833-PGC-WILD or the Operation Thief Hotline at 1-888-PGC-8001. You may also report online at http://bit.ly/PGCOGT.

