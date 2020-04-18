A 20-year-old Pennsdale man recently pleaded guilty to statutory sexual assault and was sentenced to time in Lycoming County Prison.

Dakota L. Magargle was arrested by Muncy Township Police Department for sexually abusing a victim under the age of 16 on June 8, 2019, court records show.

Magargle pleaded guilty to one second degree felony count of statutory sexual assault: 4-8 years older, on April 13, 2020. One third degree felony count of corruption of minors, and one second degree misdemeanor count of indecent assault person less than 16 years age were dismissed.

Lycoming County President Judge Nancy L. Butts sentenced Magargle to a minimum of six months and a maximum of 24 months less one day in county prison, with credit for time served from Jan. 28, 2020, to present.

Magargle will be eligible for work release.

