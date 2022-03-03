Harrisburg, Pa. — Penn State University has agreed to a settlement at a value of $899,824.55 to resolve allegations of civil liability. The allegations from Medicare, TRICARE and Medicaid allege violations of Medicare rules and regulations in the services provided by the Penn State Psychological Clinic.

The behavioral health and Evaluation & Management services were provided by the Penn State Psychological Clinic in State College, Pa, to Medicare, TRICARE and Medicaid between February 1, 2015 and July 31, 2020, according to a release from The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

The release stated that according to U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus, the university Clinic allegedly submitted improper claims related to behavioral health services, as applied to the following: supervision of doctoral students; “incident-to” billing requirements; and/or the credentialing of licensed practitioners for Medicare participation.

Additionally, continued the release, the Clinic is alleged to have submitted claims for Evaluation & Management services that were not supported by the medical record. After discovering the problems, Penn State took prompt corrective action and disclosed the matter to the United States Attorney’s Office. Restitution is $599,883.03 of the settlement amount.

Negotiations of the case involved the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Office of Counsel to the Inspector General (OCIG), the Defense Health Agency (DHA), acting on behalf of the TRICARE program, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Tamara Haken of the Affirmative Civil Enforcement Unit of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.