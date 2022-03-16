Williamsport, Pa. – A Penn College student was charged for allegedly for bringing a large quantity of psychedelic drugs from home and selling them to other students.

Matssun R. Snell, 20, of Red Lion in York County, is accused of selling and dispensing Molly, LSD, and shrooms, or psilocybin mushrooms, that caused several students to seek treatment at the hospital, according to the arrest affidavit.

Penn College Police responded to a residence hall in the early morning hours of Feb. 25 for a reported disturbance. When police arrived, a student was found lying down yelling randomly and in an obvious hallucinogenic state.

Police also found two other students roaming the halls in a hallucinogenic state and all three were eventually transported by ambulance to UPMC Williamsport, according to the affidavit written by Lt. David Pletz of Penn College Police.

When police interviewed witnesses at the scene, they told them they had gone to Snell’s place to play video games. Snell allegedly took out LSD and offered to distribute to the group, which included three students and the girlfriend of a student who does not go to Penn College.

Another witness told police that Snell had been bringing large quantities of narcotics from his home area in York County and bringing it back to the college to sell, Pletz wrote in the affidavit.

Snell had been regularly advertising narcotics for sale on his Snapchat account, including medical marijuana. A witness told police Snell had recently changed his Snapchat account due to “heat” from the college, Pletz wrote. Snell also had moved some of his items to his car for the same reason. The most recent advertisement was posted on Snapchat around Feb. 26 and 27.

Police obtained a search warrant for Snell’s dorm room and found a piece of foil holding a sheet of LSD and a sandwich baggie containing a single white nugget, which Pletz said was possibly crack cocaine.

Snell was arraigned on felony charges of possession of controlled substances with intent to deliver and misdemeanor possession charges. He was arraigned by District Judge Christian D. Frey who set bail at $35,000 monetary at 10%. A preliminary hearing at Frey’s office is set for March 22.

