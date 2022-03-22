Williamsport, Pa. – A Penn College police officer was charged for allegedly stealing more than $7,800 of tools from the college while on the clock and selling them online.

Justin M. Hakes, 36, of Montoursville, was captured on surveillance video taking tools from the Bush Campus Center building on several occasions in July of 2021, according to the arrest affidavit. College officials realized a short time later that the tools, which were used for student programs, were missing.

Chief Miller of Penn College Police began an investigation and realized Hakes was the suspect after he watched several hundred hours of surveillance videos. Hakes was seen on video several times coming out of the tool storage room at the Campus Center, which was not part of his normal patrol route.

Hakes was captured on video on July 5 taking bags out of the storage room. The bags appeared to be heavy, as Hakes leaned as he carried them, according to the affidavit.

On July 15, surveillance video captured Hakes placing a white bag into the bed of his personal vehicle, a pickup truck. The following day, Hakes is seen on video again in the area of the tool room.

When Chief Miller met with Hakes on Aug. 17, he allegedly denied taking anything out of the storage room. Hakes, who was hired as a full-time officer in 2015, was already suspended at that point. Police obtained a search warrant and upon checking Hakes’ locker at the college, they found a black pair of gloves and two Snap-On toolbox keys. The toolbox keys were not issued to Hakes as a police officer, according to the affidavit. It later was determined the keys fit a padlock for a Snap-On toolbox in the automotive department.

Police also obtained a search warrant for Hakes’ home in Montoursville, and found multiple U.S. postal service shipping boxes in the basement and in the bed of his truck.

Though the investigation, which also involved Lycoming County detectives, they found that Hakes sold the tools online throughout July. Investigators pulled Hakes’ PayPal records and made contact with the buyers. They also found that Hakes had sold Snap-On tools on Feb. 21, 2021 for $445.20 and on May 21, 2021 in the amount of $407.50.

Hakes was taken into custody on March 7 on felony charges of burglary, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, misdemeanors of tampering with evidence, and related charges. He was arraigned by District Judge Christian D. Frey, who set bail at $25,000 unsecured.

Hakes’ preliminary hearing is set for March 29 at Frey’s office.



