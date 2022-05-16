Selinsgrove, Pa. — A 13-year-old boy sustained minor injuries Wednesday afternoon after a 12-year-old girl jabbed a pencil into his forehead, according to State Police at Selinsgrove.

At 3:30 p.m., police were called to the area of Park Road and N. Susquehanna Trail in Monroe Township to investigate the incident, according to state police.

The children are students at Selinsgrove Area School District. Superintendent Dr. Frank Jankowski sent an alert to parents in the district saying there was an “issue” on one of the district’s buses in which a student needed medical care on Wednesday afternoon, according to NewsRadio WKOK.

Parents were told in the alert that first responders were called to the scene in an effort to be “abundantly cautious,” WKOK reported. All students involved were reportedly in good condition.

Police have not filed charges.

