Liverpool, Pa. — A 59-year-old man was struck and killed Saturday afternoon when he attempted to cross Routes 11/15 in Perry County.
Robert C. Reish, 59, of Liverpool, was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after the accident occurred at 3:53 p.m. in the area of 100 Old Trail Road in Liverpool Township, according to state police at Newport. Trooper Cory Peters says Reish crossed the southbound lanes of Routes 11/15 successfully. When he attempted to cross the northbound lanes, he was hit in the right lane by a 2020 Ford F550 pickup truck.
The northbound lanes of Routes 11/15 was closed for several hours as responders worked to clear the scene. Liverpool EMS and Fire, Perry County Coroner's Office, and PennDOT assisted at the scene.