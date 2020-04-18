Rockview, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police at Rockview are requesting assistance from the public to locate a vehicle involved in a fatal hit and run accident in Centre County.

Police said a pedestrian was struck and killed at approximately 9 p.m. April 17 along State Route 45 in the area of Penns Valley and Paradise Roads in Penn Township. The vehicle fled the area and is believed to be a Honda Pilot, silver or white in color. The vehicle, which had been traveling west on Route 45, sustained damage to its front passenger side, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Rockview at 814-355-7545.