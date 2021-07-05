Allenwood, Pa. – A patient at a treatment center in Union County was charged after he allegedly stole a vehicle from the parking lot and fled on Interstate 80.

Ryan C. Goodwin, 31, of Wilmington, Delaware, was arraigned Wednesday at the office of District Judge Jeffrey C. Mensch on felony charges of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.

The victim’s vehicle was taken from the parking lot of White Deer Run Treatment Center in Gregg Township the evening of June 23, according to the arrest affidavit.

The victim told police that he realized at 11 p.m. that his vehicle, which was parked behind the maintenance building, was gone. He also noticed that his keys were missing from a bag that was left in the maintenance building, according to the affidavit written by Trooper Kyle M. Phillips of Pennsylvania State Police at Milton.

Staff at the treatment center also related that Goodwin, who was a patient at the time, was missing. Phillips reviewed security video and observed Goodwin walking across the parking lot and entering the maintenance building several times before walking behind the building where the vehicle was parked. Shortly after, Goodwin was seen driving the vehicle out of the parking lot, Phillips wrote.

At 1:33 a.m. June 24, the vehicle was located along Interstate 80 East in Butler Township, Luzerne County. State police at Hazleton were called to assist EMS with a driver, later identified as Goodwin, who was reportedly having a medical emergency.

Goodwin’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 27 at Mensch’s office.

Docket Sheet