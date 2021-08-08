Northumberland County, Pa. —Thou shalt not steal is one of the most famous of the Ten Commandments in the Bible.

Apparently, it doesn’t apply to a Pastor and his wife in Sunbury after they were charged with several felonies stemming from the alleged theft of allotted funds to the church they serve.

Gary Smith and his wife Cindy Smith, who were the Pastor/wife duo for the Calvary Tabernacle Church, were charged with four felonies each after a complaint filed by an employee of the church said they were using funds to pay personal accounts.

According to the report, the couple appropriated approximately $13,366.67 in church funds from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31 of 2017. The employee said they were using funds to pay for various personal items that included Sirius XM radio, a Peloton exercise bike, and a kayak.

Authorities said the couple negotiated a contract that granted the Smith’s $800 each week from the church. A search into the church’s bank records showed the Smith’s took $13,366.67 more through 2017.

Gary Smith was charged with one count each of third-degree felony theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception, receiving stole property, and theft by failing to make required disposition of funds.

Cindy Smith was charged with all the same offenses with both cases being transferred to the Court of Common Pleas, according to court records.

Both Gary Smith and his wife Cindy were released after they posted $10,000 unsecured bail each. A status conference is scheduled for Sept. 3 with Judge Paige Rosini.

Docket sheet for Gary Smith

Docket sheet for Cindy Smith