State College, Pa. — A group of parents sued the State College school district in federal court, claiming the district violated Title IX discrimination laws when their daughters were denied the opportunity to play ice hockey.

The suit was filed in Williamsport on Aug. 25 by parents of three students. According to court documents, the girls wanted to participate in the State College Ice Hockey Club (SCIHC), which is run by a parent booster group and competes in the Laurel Mountain Hockey League.

The ice hockey club relies on its affiliation with the State College Area School District in order to operate and compete in the league games. The teams use the Pegula Ice Arena on the campus of Penn State University.

At least four girls participated in co-ed hockey tryouts for the middle school team in April, but none made the team. Parents of the girls had forewarned the hockey club in February that there would be a lack of opportunities for girls in Centre County to participate in ice hockey, due a private league in the area discontinuing girls' teams. It was suggested that the hockey club's board told the parents that Pegula Ice Arena could only accommodate one team, according to plaintiff's complaint in the lawsuit.

The plaintiffs stated in the complaint that the first tryout session for the middle school team was held on April 12, with 34 students participating including at least four girls. A second round of tryouts was held on April 26, but none of the girls were selected. When the roster was posted, 19 boys were selected. Some of the male players were selected for multiple teams on other leagues, according to court documents.

The parents of the girls reached out again to the hockey club to request a second team be formed. However, the request was denied with board president Chrissie Ebeck stating, "it was due to lack of ice time," according to the complaint.

On April 29, the parents reached out to the school district to discuss forming a second team. That request was denied after Chris Weakland, athletic director for the district, met with the hockey club board. The board allegedly told Weakland the district did not have the authority to suggest rostering a second middle school team, according to the complaint.

The parents filed an injunction in Centre County Court on May 12 against the school district. In turn, the parents believe the district retaliated against the female athletes when they were told they would need to travel more than 40 miles away to Altoona to play for a Catholic school to continue playing in the Laurel Mountain League, according to the complaint.

Being forced to play at a religious institution also would violate the girls' First Amendment rights, according to the complaint.

From there, the hockey club created "more artificial barriers" according to the parents' complaint. One of the reasons cited for not creating a second team was a safety concern regarding having more than 19 players on the ice. The plaintiffs point out int the complaint that the USA Hockey league has upwards of 45 players on the ice at one time.

By May 17, the parents had found enough players, a coach, and had secured time at the ice rink to form a second team. However, when they presented the idea to the hockey club board, it was denied and no reason was given, according to the complaint.

The district has denied that the female students were being discriminated against. Because the hockey league is considered a club and is controlled by a third party, the district feels they are no longer responsible to protect the rights of its students during club activities, according to the complaint.

In June, the parents filed a grievance with the school district's Title IX coordinator, Linda Pierce. An investigation by the coordinator found the district is not compliant with the provisions of Title IX, including the fact that the district historically has not made significant strides in expanding access to female athletes, according to the complaint.

The district contended that "females do not really want to participate in sports, therefore SCASD does not need to look at providing more opportunities," according to the complaint.

Around the same time, the school announced that the hockey program would be adding a high school junior varsity team to accommodate the boys who did not or could not make the high school varsity team. The plaintiffs say the district falsely claimed there is no interest from females to play ice hockey.

The lawsuit points out that the club sports such as the ice hockey club are still ultimately the responsibility of school district, and the district should be held to Title IX as they receive and benefit from federal funds.

"Taking a 'hands off' approach to club sports was wantonly negligent and it was easily foreseeable that turning a blind eye to the acts of third-party parents would lead to eventual discrimination in many forms," the lawsuit states.

In the lawsuit, the plaintiffs request that the court require the district to re-admit the female students to the ice hockey club and roster them to the district's middle school ice hockey club team with equal treatment. They are asking for no less than $100,000 in damages, as well as court and attorney fees.

Attorney Aaron Brooks of Pennsylvania Furnace is representing the parents.

A call made Friday to the State College Area School District's superintendent, Curtis Johnson, was not immediately returned.

