Danville, Pa. — The parents of a Danville man who died on July 21 were charged for his death.

Richard Kortes, 67, and Kristine Kortes, 59, of Danville, were arrested on felony charges of neglect of care of a dependent person for the death of 27-year-old Adam Kortes.

The Montour County Coroner's Office announced on Tuesday that they had ruled Adam's death a homicide due to being physically restrained. An autopsy, as well as a police investigation led them to this conclusion.

The Danville Police Department, Montour County District Attorney's Office, and Pennsylvania State Police Forensic Unit investigated the incident after Adam was found dead at his home.

Misdemeanors of involuntary manslaughter, unlawful restraint, recklessly endangering another person, tampering with physical evidence, and false imprisonment also were filed against Richard and Kristine Kortes. Both were arraigned Monday at the office of District Judge Marvin J. Shrawder. They remain in Montour County Prison in lieu of $10,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 29.

