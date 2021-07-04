Williamsport, Pa. – A family in Union County who alleges their child was a victim of extreme bullying at Lewisburg Area School District has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleges the student, who attended Linntown Intermediate School in Lewisburg, was repeatedly called a rapist and pedophile based on a rumor that had circulated.

The bullying, which began in November 2020, eventually caused the 14-year-old boy to suffer psychological effects, including depression, and physical illness, according to the complaint. By May, the student left the school and finished the academic year via the district’s home school program.

The complaint was filed at federal court in Williamsport on June 15 by the boy’s mother, Kathleen Kurtz, and his stepfather, Robert Straub. The complaint outlines several months of correspondence between the boy’s mother and stepfather and school officials.

The district is accused of violating Title IX by not providing a safe learning environment for the student and not addressing the bullying and sexual harassment by other students that went on for months.

The student’s family is being represented by attorney Timothy Kolman of Kolman Law in Bucks County.

The student was falsely accused of rape when an anonymous report was made through Pennsylvania’s ChildLine referral system, according to the lawsuit.

According to the lawsuit, Buffalo Valley Regional Police investigated the allegations against the student and determined they were fabricated.

Several students allegedly harassed the boy at school by calling him names, side-eyeing him, whispering behind his back and purposely avoiding him, according to the complaint.

By March 17, the student told his mother and stepfather about the bullying incidents and both began corresponding with principal George Drozin and acting principal Jeremiah Bennett. Although school officials said they spoke with the students and parents of those students involved in the alleged harassment, the bullying did not stop, according to the complaint.

Police were eventually contacted to get involved. The lawsuit maintains that school officials failed the boy and did not do anything to punish the students who allegedly harassed him.

At one point, a student physically assaulted the boy by grabbing him by his shoulder, which he had recently broken in a dirt bike accident, the lawsuit alleges.

In May, the boy's pediatrician recommended he finish the last five weeks of the academic year at home citing the fact that they felt the boy was "no longer safe to continue attending classes at Lewisburg Middle School due to ongoing psychological bullying since November 2020," according to the complaint.