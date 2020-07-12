Lancaster County - A 34-year-old Paradise man was arrested on Friday in connection with the disappearance of an 18-year-old Amish woman from Lancaster County.

According to East Lampeter Township Police, suspect Justo Smoker was taken into custody at his place of employment. Smoker was charged with felony kidnapping and misdemeanor false imprisonment.

Police report that Linda Stoltzfoos remains missing but articles of clothing believed to belong to her were found buried in a wooded area in Ronks.

Police said they honed in on Smoker after multiple witnesses reported seeing an Amish female in the passenger seat of a red/orange vehicle in the Gap area on the afternoon of Stoltfzoos' disappearance.

According to police, witness descriptions of the male driver are consistent with Smoker and descriptions of the suspect vehicle matched Smoker's red Kio Rio sedan.

FBI forensic technicians enhanced surveillance video that allegedly depicts the abduction of Linda Stoltzfoos on Beechdale Road. That video shows a red Kia Rio involved in the abduction, according to police.

The FBI continues to ask for the public’s assistance.

Anyone who may have seen Smoker or his red Kia Rio sedan around the time of Stoltzfoos' abduction is asked to contact police at 717-291-4676.

According to a post on the East Lampeter Township Police Department’s website, “the FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to Stoltzfoos’ recovery and identification, arrest, and conviction of the subject(s) responsible for her disappearance."

Stoltzfoos was reported missing on June 21 when she didn’t return home after a church service. She was last seen between the intersection of Beechdale Road and Gibbons Road in Lancaster County, police said.

The East Lampeter Township Police website describes Stoltzfoos as a white female, 18 years of age, approximately 5’10” and 125 pounds. According to police, she was last seen wearing a tan dress, white apron, and black head covering.

Anyone with information on Stoltzfoos’ whereabouts or the circumstances of her disappearance is asked to contact the East Lampeter Township Police at 717-291-4676 or call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or online at tips.fbi.gov.

NorthcentralPA.com reporter Morgan Snook contributed to this report.