Shamokin, Pa. — During an interview with agents from PA Department of Corrections, Jeremiah Bush, 35, of Shamokin admitted he attempted to have contraband send to him while in custody at the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township.

Bush was charged with several felonies after authorities uncovered a scheme to have 23 papers soaked in synthetic cannabinoids sent to the prison. According to the report, Bush told authorities he hoped to sell the papers to raise money for his court and lawyer fees.

“In speaking with inmate Bush, he admitted to your affiant that he requested unknown persons to deliver papers saturated with synthetic cannabinoids,” wrote agent Daniel Erdman.

On May 10, staff at the institution seized the package after it was discovered the pages appeared to be soaked in something. According to the report, the package was stored as evidence.

“The pages contained within the parcel are consistent with how inmates typically work with civilians in an attempt to introduce contraband via legal mail,” Erdman wrote in an affidavit of probable cause.

On Aug. 4, the results of the testing determined all 23 pages contain MDMB-4en-PINACA, a schedule 1 indole carboxamide.

Bush was charged with two second-degree felonies in contraband/controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance by an inmate. He was also charged with felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance.

Bush, an inmate at the State Correctional Institute in Coal Township, was given $5,000 monetary bail. Court records show a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 16 with Judge John Gembic in Northumberland.

Docket sheet