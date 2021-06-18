Williamsport, Pa. —Trooper Edward Dammer of Montoursville PSP said he observed a car traveling to the Enterprise Car Rental Lot in Loyalsock with two wanted people inside. (DATE?)

Daniel Raymond Engleman, 31, of Sunbury and Miranda Ann Bingaman, 23, of Watsontown were both aware they were wanted by authorities as offices approached them, according to an affidavit.

Court records show both Engleman and Bingaman have active cases for felony manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver along with other offenses.

Dammer said as troopers attempted to speak with the pair, Engleman ran away with a black bag. According to the report, Bingaman surrendered immediately to officers.

As Engleman was pursued, authorities said they could see him throw items out of the bag. Officers said Engleman then stopped and surrendered.

According to authorities, the bag contained multiple items of personal property that belonged to Bingaman and Engleman.

The bag also contained “a large amount of crystal methamphetamine”, a digital scale, a black magnetic hideaway box, six clonazepam tablets, a black container with THC wax, a cellophane wrapper that contained lorazepam ground into powder, and a fragmented tablet of clonazepam, according to troopers.

Officers said the methamphetamine weighed approximately 6.60 grams.

Both Bingaman and Engleman were charged with four counts of misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance, two counts of misdemeanor use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and one count of felony manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver.

Bingaman and Engleman were released on $25,000 unsecured bail. Both have preliminary hearings scheduled for June 17 with Judge Gary A. Whiteman.