Selinsgrove, Pa. — State police at Selinsgrove are looking for a male and female suspect who stole more than $2,000 of clothing and other merchandise from a Snyder County department store. 

Police received a theft report on Jan. 30 from Kohl's at Monroe Marketplace in Monroe Township. 

The two unknown suspects were seen walking out of the store with the merchandise valued at $2,087.50 

Police are investigating. Anyone with information may contact PSP Selinsgrove at 570-374-8145. 

