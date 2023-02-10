Selinsgrove, Pa. — State police at Selinsgrove are looking for a male and female suspect who stole more than $2,000 of clothing and other merchandise from a Snyder County department store.

Police received a theft report on Jan. 30 from Kohl's at Monroe Marketplace in Monroe Township.

The two unknown suspects were seen walking out of the store with the merchandise valued at $2,087.50

Police are investigating. Anyone with information may contact PSP Selinsgrove at 570-374-8145.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.