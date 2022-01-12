Bath, N.Y. – Two individuals from Tioga County, Pennsylvania, were arrested Monday in New York state after officers found an illegal firearm and methamphetamine during a traffic stop.

According to a release from the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, officers pulled over Brandon L. Tuttle, 37, in Bath, N.Y., and found he possessed a pistol and suspected methamphetamine. Karley R. Knickerbocker, 19, allegedly attempted to conceal or destroy physical evidence and possessed a controlled substance during the traffic stop.

Tuttle was charged with felonies of criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a weapon, and a charge of obstructed license plate. Tuttle was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and released, according to the release.

Knickerbocker was charged with a felony of tampering with physical evidence and possession of a controlled substance. She was released on an appearance ticket to return to the village of Bath court at a later date, according to the release.