Brandon Tuttle arrested Steuben County Sherrif's Office _ 2022

Brandon Tuttle

 Source: Steuben County Sheriff's Office

Bath, N.Y. – Two individuals from Tioga County, Pennsylvania, were arrested Monday in New York state after officers found an illegal firearm and methamphetamine during a traffic stop.

According to a release from the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, officers pulled over Brandon L. Tuttle, 37, in Bath, N.Y., and found he possessed a pistol and suspected methamphetamine. Karley R. Knickerbocker, 19, allegedly attempted to conceal or destroy physical evidence and possessed a controlled substance during the traffic stop.

Tuttle was charged with felonies of criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a weapon, and a charge of obstructed license plate. Tuttle was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and released, according to the release.

Knickerbocker was charged with a felony of tampering with physical evidence and possession of a controlled substance. She was released on an appearance ticket to return to the village of Bath court at a later date, according to the release.


Support our journalism

Our content is free, but our journalists work hard. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly toward helping us cover the important news and events in our region. Thank you for saying that local news matters!

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.