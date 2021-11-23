New Columbia, Pa. – A pair from New York state were busted on Interstate 80 in Union County for allegedly transporting hundreds of packages of marijuana with the intent to sell.

Joseph L. Bitonti, 26, and Tammy D. Goss, 29, both of Franklin Square, New York, were pulled over by state police shortly after 1 p.m. on Nov. 8 on I-80 eastbound in White Deer Township.

The driver, Bitonti, had been speeding in a rental car with Ohio plates, according to the affidavit written by Trooper Eric Dreisbach. When Dreisbach made contact with Bitonti, he noticed “an overwhelming odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.”

Bitonti admitted he had a THC pen in the vehicle, but he denied consent for police to search the vehicle. Both Bitonti and his passenger, Goss, were detained and transported to the PSP Milton barracks.

District Judge William Cole granted a search warrant for the vehicle later that evening. Upon searching, police found a total of 18 pounds of marijuana. This includes findings of three vacuum sealed bags containing marijuana, five plastic bags of marijuana, 704 jars of marijuana, 448 pre-rolled marijuana cigarettes, a vape containing liquid THC, and a Ziploc baggie containing two marijuana cigarettes, Dreisbach wrote.

Both Bitonti and Goss were charged with felonies of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to deliver, and misdemeanors of possession of controlled substances.

Their cases were waived for court during a preliminary hearing last week at the office of District Judge Jeffrey C. Mensch. Bail for both Bitonti and Goss was reduced from $100,000 to $20,000. Goss posted bail.

