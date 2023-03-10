Port Trevorton, Pa. — A man and woman from out-of-state were allegedly driving a stolen car when they led police on a multi-county chase clocking speeds of more than 100 mph.

The driver, Kyle David Mattle, 26, of Hilton, N.Y., was arrested after the pursuit ended in Perry County. His passenger, Jasmine Taylor Kramer, 31, of Largo, Fla., also was taken into custody.

Trooper Samuel Kuhns III of state police at Selinsgrove said the pursuit began in Snyder County around 4 p.m. March 4. Kuhns had received a report that someone attempted to steal a Pennsylvania registration plate from a car parked at Target in Monroe Township. The suspect vehicle was described as being a black Nissan Altima with New York plates. The car allegedly was operated by a male driver and a female was in the passenger seat.

Kuhns was on patrol on Routes 11/15 in Union Township when he saw the alleged suspect vehicle drive by. He activated his lights, but instead of stopping, the car began to flee. Mattle traveled up to 100 mph as he ran through several stop signs in the Port Trevorton area and recklessly drove through the parking lot of a Dollar General store, according to the affidavit.

The Nissan Altima continued traveling on Routes 11/15 in Juniata County and into Perry County, where Mattle took the exit for Hunters Valley Road/Route 34. Kuhns says police blocked his path using a PIT maneuver and Mattle's car finally came to a stop.

Mattle got out of the car and attempted to flee on foot. He was caught a short time later by troopers. Mattle told police he had smoked cocaine earlier that day. Police also spoke with Kramer, who told them Mattle had asked her to prepare more crack cocaine to smoke as he was fleeing from police, Kuhns wrote.

Mattle told police the car belonged to Kramer. However, Kramer told police the car belonged to Mattle's brother. Kramer could not tell police the name of Mattle's brother. Kuhns found out through a records search that the car was reported stolen in New York state on March 3.

Mattle was charged with fleeing from police, receiving stolen property, resisting arrest, and related charges. Kramer was charged with a felony of receiving stolen property.

District Judge Bo Trawitz set Mattle's bail at $150,000. Kramer's bail was set at $60,000. Both are committed to Snyder County Prison as they await their preliminary hearings on March 14.

Mattle Docket Sheet

Kramer Docket Sheet

