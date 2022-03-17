Williamsport, Pa. – A warrant is out for a Williamsport woman who allegedly sold methamphetamine and fentanyl to a confidential informant and undercover officer at a gas station in the city.

Tabitha L. Johnston, 40, now faces felony charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and criminal use of a communication facility.

According to the arrest affidavit, the informant contacted Randy Wright, 31, of Williamsport, to arrange to purchase $100 of methamphetamine. Wright agreed to meet and directed the informant to a gas station on High Street. As the informant traveled to the gas station, Wright told him over the phone a female, later identified as Johnston, would meet him there.

When Johnston arrived in the parking lot, both the informant and an undercover officer were there, while a county detective observed from afar. The detective wrote in the affidavit that Johnston got into the rear seat of the undercover officer’s vehicle and directed them to travel to the 1500 block of Memorial Avenue.

The undercover officer provided Johnston with $100 and the two traveled to Memorial Avenue, where Johnston went inside a residence and came out with suspected methamphetamine as well as three waxine bags of suspected fentanyl, according to the affidavit.

Wright was taken into custody and arraigned on March 14 at the office of District Judge Christian D. Frey, who set bail at $25,000 unsecured. Wright also faces felony charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and criminal use of a communication facility.

