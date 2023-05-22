New Columbia, Pa. — A 19-year-old West Milton man and his accomplice were caught with an unlicensed firearm as they attempted to break into a parked vehicle, police say.

Jovan Markus Garcia was with a juvenile the morning of April 30 when the alleged victim caught them trying to get into his vehicles parked at a home on Main Street in New Columbia. The victim told Trooper Paul Materne of state police at Milton that Garcia and the juvenile were wearing black coats and riding bicycles in the area when he noticed them trying to break into his vehicles, according to the affidavit.

Materne found the pair a short time later riding on Broad Street in West Milton and stopped them. When he patted down Garcia, he found a handgun in his right front jacket pocket. The firearm was identified as a kit firearm with no identifiable serial numbers, black and tan, semi-automatic 9mm pistol, Materne said. The pistol was loaded.

Trooper Hill patted down the juvenile and found he had a firearm in his left pants pocket that was reported in 2017 as stolen. The boy also had a black Coach backpack that contained a Pennsylvania driver's license and three social security cards belonging to a victim in West Milton, Materne said.

Garcia was charged with a felony of firearms not to be carried without a license, misdemeanors of identity theft, conspiracy to receive stolen property, theft from a motor vehicle, and loitering and prowling at nighttime. During a preliminary hearing last week at the office of District Judge Jeffrey C. Mensch, his case was held for court.

Docket Sheet

