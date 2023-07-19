Selinsgrove, Pa. — State police at Selinsgrove say a man and a woman broke a display case at Selinsgrove Best Buy and stole cameras, as well as headsets.

The unknown suspects entered the store on July 2 and took two Sony headsets valued at $400 each, according to police. They also removed three Sony cameras from a display case valued at $2,188.

Anyone with information may contact PSP at 570 374-8145.

