Selinsgrove, Pa. — Two people were arrested for allegedly stealing more than $500 of video game controllers and other items from Selinsgrove Best Buy.

State police at Selinsgrove say Mason Clark, 18, of Selinsgrove, entered the store on July 17 with a 16-year-old girl and took two Sony Playstation 5 controllers worth $70 each. The pair also removed two Nintendo Switch controllers, the Superman 5 film collection, a Netgear wifi mesh extender, and an Amazon Fire TV Stick.They left the store without paying for the items, but were caught and arrested a short time later.

Charges are pending against Clark and the minor female.

