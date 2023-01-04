Authorities in Pennsylvania are searching for a 30 year-old man named Scott Oliver, who is considered armed and dangerous, after he allegedly killed his 35 year-old girlfriend, Jessica Romano.
The incident occurred on Tuesday night at their home in Foster Township, Luzerne County. When police were called to the couple's home on Woodhaven Drive at 6:56 p.m., Romano was taken to the hospital where she later died.
Oliver fled into the woods after the shooting and a warrant has been issued for his arrest on homicide charges.
If you have any information on Oliver's whereabouts, please call 911.
