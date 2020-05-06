Loganton, Pa. – Armed with what PETA calls "damning U.S. Department of Agriculture reports documenting squalor, neglect, and the gruesome killing of animals at a guinea pig breeding mill near Loganton," the animal rights group urged in a letter to the Pennsylvania State Police to investigate the Esh facility in Clinton County.

Mill personnel admitted to recently killing up to five guinea pigs with “blunt force trauma”—i.e., blows to the head, according to a news release. PennLive confirmed yesterday that State police at Lamar have acknowledged they have opened an investigation.

According to agricultural department reports, animals suffered from swollen or sunken eyes that were crusted shut as well as severely swollen and discolored feet, yet their painful conditions were never reported to a veterinarian or treated.

A federal veterinarian found one newborn guinea pig dead and documented that almost all the enclosures for the 1,248 animals contained “a thick layer of excess fecal material.”

“These reports reveal a hellhole where hundreds of guinea pigs were left to suffer in filth, including without veterinary care, while others’ heads were bashed in,” says PETA Senior Vice President Daphna Nachminovitch. “Their suffering is exactly why PETA urges everyone to adopt animals from shelters and rescue groups and never buy them from pet stores or breeders.”