Harrisburg, Pa. ― Former Lebanon County state Senator Michael Folmer was sentenced this morning to a total of one day less than one year to two days less than two years in prison, eight years probation, and 15 years as a registered sex offender for possessing child pornography and criminal use of a communication facility, said Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

Folmer, who was sentenced by Judge Joseph Madenspacher in the Lebanon County Court of Common Pleas, was charged in September 2019 as a result of a CyberTip reporting that an electronic service provider, Tumblr, discovered that a user had uploaded an image of child pornography using their application.

The investigation led to Folmer’s home in Lebanon. The Office of Attorney General's Child Predator Section, Lebanon City Police Department, and U.S. Department of Homeland Security executed a search warrant and found images of child pornography on the defendant’s phone.

Senior Deputy Attorney General Christopher Jones prosecuted this case.

“This was a public official whose constituents trusted to do what’s right, but he failed. He engaged in the sexual exploitation of children,” Attorney General Shapiro said. “No one is above the law, including those who make the laws. I will continue to work to protect children and hold those who abuse them accountable.”