Harrisburg, Pa. — Background checks on people attempting to buy firearms sometimes result in denials, as well as police investigations into illegal activity and warrants for arrest.
Licensed firearm dealers use the Pennsylvania Instant Check System (PICS) to determine whether someone can legally obtain a firearm through a purchase or transfer. County sheriffs and Philadelphia police use PICS to determine whether someone can legally acquire a license to carry.
In the third quarter of 2022, from from July 1 through Sept. 30, background checks through PICS totaled 285,980.
In Pennsylvania, a person commits a third-degree felony if they provide false statements on any state or federal form or present false identification that is likely to deceive a firearm seller, licensed dealer, or licensed manufacturer.
When someone provides false information during a background check, the PSP Firearms Division initiates an investigation and refers to the applicable law enforcement agency.
Additionally, during the PICS process, some people are found to have an active warrant for their arrest.
The following investigations were initiated by the PSP Firearms Division and referred to troops, local police departments, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives for further investigation and possible prosecution.
PSP includes the third quarter of 2021 for comparison.
|Third Quarter PICS Statistics
|2021
|2022
|Total number of PICS checks conducted
|303,156
|285,980
|Persons denied
|5,545
|4,437
|Total denials referred to law enforcement agencies
|1,465
|1,529
|Referred to Pennsylvania State Police
|356
|363
|Referred to local law enforcement
|1,066
|1,030
|Referred to ATF
|43
|136
|Arrests for a warrant at point of purchase
|34
|27
