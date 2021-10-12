Harrisburg, Pa. -- Current declines in the prison population are a result of statewide efforts. Collaborations between community rehabilitation centers, correctional facilities, and state government have led to record lows in the state prison population.

According to a release from the Department of Corrections (DOC), the population stands at 36,743 as of Oct. 1. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a reduction of more than 8,300 inmates in the system, according the release.

"My administration has taken a comprehensive approach to reducing the prison population, with an emphasis on rehabilitation for men and women who are incarcerated and opportunities after incarceration, and I'm proud of our successful efforts while ensuring public safety," Governor Tom Wolf said.

"Most individuals who are incarcerated will be released at some point, so investing in resources and creating good policies ensures lower incarceration rates, a reduction in recidivism, and a better, more productive quality of life for re-entrants."

During the pandemic, DOC staff has expedited furloughs of paroles from centers to home plans, coordinated with the parole board to maximize parole releases, reviewed parole detainers for those in county jails and state prisons, expedited the release process for re-entrants with a pending approved home plan, and implemented a temporary reprieve program – all with a goal of safety for the staff, incarcerated individuals, and the community.

This summer, the DOC launched an interactive dashboard that allows users to track the state prison population, the number of people under parole supervision, recidivism and other key data over the past 20 years. The dashboard also provides context to the data, highlighting racial disparities that persist within the incarcerated population.

Pennsylvania has taken a bipartisan approach to criminal justice reform and in recent years has:

The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections oversees the operation of 23 state correctional institutions, one motivational boot camp, 14 community corrections centers, and nearly 40 contract facilities.