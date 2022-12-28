Lancaster, Pa. — Jere Musser Bagenstose, of Willow Street, Pa., was arrested Dec. 22, four days before his 68th birthday, for the 1984 killing of his estranged wife, Maryann Bagenstose.

The Lancaster District Attorney’s Office announced the arrest 38 years after the case was opened.

Maryann, who was 25 years old at the time, disappeared from her home on West Willow Road in Pequea Township on June 5, 1984. She was reported missing two days later.

She lived in the home with her husband, Jere, and their two-year-old son Jeremy, but the couple was separated. There was also a boarder living at the property who police said had a relationship with Maryann at the time of her disappearance.

Maryann was reported missing by her mother two days after her disappearance. Jere never called police about the mother of his child missing.

An investigation did center on Jere, but not enough evidence supported an arrest, according to the DAs office. Investigators did discover a note when conducting the search warrant on June 13, 1984. The note was found crumbled in a wooden nail keg in the living room beside the couch and stated, “Had to run a quick errand, be right back.” It was seized and retained as evidence at PSP Lancaster.

In late 2018, investigators began reworking this investigation focusing on that note, seized in 1984.

Investigators searched online databases to obtain public records and other documents containing the writing of the defendant. This initial gathering of data led to the execution of a search warrant at the same residence on September 20, 2022.

According to the DA, troopers seized numerous items that allegedly contained the handwriting of the suspect. The handwriting samples collected by investigators were submitted to the PSP Bureau of Forensic Services – Harrisburg Regional Laboratory for forensic analysis.

The analysis compared handwriting contained on a note recovered by police on June 13, 1984, purportedly explaining her whereabouts, to the items seized on September 20, 2022. The findings in the report stated the note recovered by police in 1984 was written by Jere Bagenstose.

The body of Maryann has never been recovered in this decades-long investigation.

The motive for the killing is not yet known, but prior to her disappearance, Maryann had won a custody battle for her son in court. She vanished just over a week before a court hearing was scheduled to finalize the custody arrangements.

“An arrest in this 38-year-old case has certainly been long awaited,” Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams said. “This is not a case solved with DNA. Rather, the arrest of Jere Bagenstose is the result of decades of hard work and dedication by law enforcement personnel, beginning in 1984 with members of the Pequea Township Police Department and continuing with numerous criminal investigators in the Pennsylvania State Police leading up to the present day.

“It was their dedication to the pursuit of justice in this case and their willingness to devote resources to this investigation, combined with the review and analysis of the decades-long investigation and evidence compiled in this investigation by attorneys in my office that culminated in and led to this arrest today,” Adams said.

Docket sheet

