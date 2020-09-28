– Pennsylvanians should be cautious of a lottery scam originating in Jamaica that has been reported to Pennsylvania Lottery officials in recent weeks.

Callers say that their contact is with a person who has a Caribbean accent. The criminal who makes the call tells the person on the other end that they are a winner of a fictitious Mega Millions® sweepstakes or that they have won a prize from another lottery game with a well-known name.

The caller encourages the victim to make a payment for taxes or other costs to facilitate the processing of their prize, but the prize is never paid.



“Unfortunately, these types of scams are quite common — especially during times of crisis, such as a pandemic, when people may be vulnerable,” said Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko. “It’s important to know that the Pennsylvania Lottery will only contact players if they won a Second-Chance Drawing, a giveaway into which a player may have submitted an entry, or to collect their winning story. We never call or email people at random.”



Scammers have been known to falsely claim to represent a lottery organization, sometimes posing as real employees whose names can be found through the Internet.

Scammers will sometimes offer a “badge number” or other made-up information to try to sound legitimate.

They’ll also use the names of real lotteries and lottery games, including multi-state games like Mega Millions®.



Many scam operators are located offshore, beyond the reach of U.S. law enforcement.

Scammers will often set up fake websites and telephone switchboards to hide their whereabouts, creating a “spoofed” phone number which makes it appear on a caller ID display that a call is coming from a real entity or a U.S. area code.



Other warning signs of a scam include: