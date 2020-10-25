Sunbury, Pa. — Child pornography was uploaded by a Sunbury man through Snapchat, according to the Child Predator Unit of the Pa. Attorney General's Office.

Officers from several different agencies knocked on a front door in Sunbury with a search warrant on Sept. 15, according to a criminal complaint filed through the Honorable Michael P. Toomey’s office.

It was the culmination of a months-long investigation that was centered around the alleged distribution of child pornography through the social media site Snapchat.

Dylan Matthew Hause, 24, of Sunbury, was charged with two counts of third degree felony child pornography, one second-degree count of child pornography, and a third degree felony count of criminal use of a communication facility.

On June 5, Special Agent Robert L. Deeter of the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General’s Child Predator Unit received a CyberTip from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children, the complaint stated. According to the tip, an image of child pornography was uploaded on May 22 to a Snapchat account.

Deeter stated the tip provided a username for the Snapchat account. According to the complaint, Deeter executed three subpoenas and several search warrants to discover where the photos originated from.

Deeter said a preservation request for the account was received via email on July 14. An Internet Protocol Number (IP) address for the Snapchat account was identified according to the criminal complaint. Deeter stated information was entered into the American Registry of Internet Numbers to determine the IP address.

Deeter said he was able to obtain a phone number associated with the IP number and identified AT&T Mobility as the telephone provider.

Records showed Deeter was able to identify an address associated with the phone number linked to the Snapchat account.

A physical surveillance of the house was conducted on July 6, according to Deeter, who stated he checked with the United States Postal Inspector’s office to see if any address changes had been requested at the residence.

Deeter said on Sept. 3 the United States Postal Inspector’s office stated no address change had been made for the residence. The complaint states that on Sept. 14 a search warrant was issued for the property. According to Deeter, the warrant was executed the next day on Sept. 15 at approximately 7:14 a.m.

The report stated Agents with the Pa. Office of the Attorney General, Homeland Security Investigations, and PSP knocked on the front door and announced police had a search warrant. Officers stated they noticed a person in the second-floor window and a second person at the front door.

Police said at that point the search warrant was compromised. According to the criminal complaint, police and agents physically entered the residence. Once inside, Deeter stated agents were able to identify three males and a woman. One, according to the complaint, was Dylan Matthew Hause.

According to the complaint, Deeter met with Hause in the rear interview area of the Computer Forensics truck. Once in the truck, Deeter stated he informed Hause the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General had a search warrant for the residence.

Special Agent David Middendorf, OAG Computer Forensics, and Computer Forensic Analyst Erik Kline of Homeland Security Computer Forensics completed previews of Hause’s desktop computer and a previously-used cellphone.

According to the report, seven images of child pornography were identified. Police stated one matched the image provided with the tip from Snapchat. The report also stated at least one image filed depicted an alleged minor engaged in indecent sexual contact.

Deeter requested an arrest warrant for Hause, who court records show was released on $20,000 monetary bail. According to court records, Hause is awaiting a formal arraignment, which is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Oct. 26.