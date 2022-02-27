Scranton, Pa. -- The owner of a hotel in the Poconos was sentenced last week in federal court on charges of sex and drug trafficking, according to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Faizal Bhimani, 45, of Bartonsville, Pa., received a sentence of 180 months' imprisonment by U.S. District court Judge Malachy E. Mannion at the federal courthouse in Scranton.

Bhimani owned the Pocono Plaza Inn hotel as part of Om Sr Sai, Inc., a Pennsylvania corporation, with co-defendant Nazim Hassam, 64, also of Bartonsville. The hotel, located in Stroudsburg, was formerly known as the Quality Inn in Stroudburg, Pa.

Bhimani’s sentencing follows a two-week jury trial in Scranton in October 2020, which concluded with the jury returning guilty verdicts against Bhimani and co-defendant Hassam.

Bhimani was general manager of a Howard Johnson hotel in Bartonsville which was owned by Om Sri Sai, Inc. Hassam, part owner and vice president of Om Sr Sai and managing shareholder of both the Howard Johnson and Quality Inn in Stroudsburg, also was convicted of sex and drug trafficking charges.

The evidence at trial, presented through more than 35 witnesses and more than 150 exhibits, established that the Howard Johnson Hotel in Bartonsville was a safe haven for criminal activity between 2011 and 2019, according to the release. Bhimani, as manager, made rooms available for sex traffickers and drug dealers, and at times took payment for the hotel directly from the proceeds of criminal activity.

Bhimani also traded discounted and free rooms for sex, which traffickers would direct their victims to provide. Dozens of women were compelled by multiple traffickers, sometimes called pimps, to conduct prostitution in the hotel either by physical force, threats, false promises, or coercion, including through blackmail and drug addiction, according to the release.

Women who were addicted to heroin, crack, or other controlled substances were provided with just enough drugs to keep them working, and pimps used their addictions and the threat of withdrawal to control them.

Several admitted sex traffickers testified at the trial, explaining how they used these various methods to compel women to sell sex and turn over all of the proceeds. Multiple survivors also testified that they were required to follow the traffickers’ rules, were forced to rely entirely on the traffickers for food, clothing, even hygiene products, and they were often punished for violations with violence, including sexual assault, according to the release.

Evidence at trial also showed that the Pocono Plaza Inn, known as Quality Inn before losing that franchise, was also riddled with drug activity. Police officers testified to multiple overdoses, some resulting in deaths, as well as numerous drug seizures, undercover drug purchases, and arrests at each hotel over a period of several years. The hotels were both known by SARPD officers as high drug crime areas. Evidence showed that a bartender at the Pocono Plaza Inn sold cocaine and heroin right over the bar, and that when the manager was alerted to that fact by another employee and a patron’s online review, she did not fire the bartender or notify police, the release said.

In 2016, another employee who lived at the hotel was arrested for heroin trafficking the day after a woman died of an overdose in his room. In all, forty defendants have been convicted federally as a result of this investigation, many of whom trafficked women and drugs in the Bartonsville Howard Johnson and the Pocono Plaza Inn. Other defendants have been charged and convicted in state courts.

These convictions mark the culmination of a six-year, joint investigation into sex trafficking, drug trafficking, and violent crime in Monroe County by the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF).

This case began in 2014 with an FBI investigation into the “Black P Stone” gang, a set of the “Bloods” that was responsible for gun violence and drug trafficking in Monroe County at the time. Local agencies, including the Stroud Area Regional Police Department and the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office, joined the effort early on, and eventually expanded beyond the “P Stones” to uncover more widespread sex and drug trafficking in Monroe County.