Towanda, Pa. – A man who state police said is a known drug addict was arrested last week in Bradford County after allegedly jumping in front of traffic.

Anthony Michael Fletcher, 28, of Elmira, N.Y., was seen jumping in front of traffic near Hurley’s parking lot in Towanda Township shortly before 5 a.m. on Oct. 28, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Towanda.

The woman who contacted police told them Fletcher had run up to her vehicle and banged on the window. She reportedly told police that Fletcher had asked her to make a phone call to his mother for him. Fletcher then ran toward the Towanda Motel, according to the report.

State police went to the motel and spoke with Fletcher, who had stayed there for the night but had requested to change rooms during the course of his stay. Fletcher related to police that he asked to change rooms because he noticed that his belt was hanging up in his room and he had never hung it up, according to court documents. He then reportedly told police that after he changed rooms, he observed someone lying on the ground and he kicked them in the face.

State police asked Fletcher if he had used drugs, to which he told them he had used heroin earlier that day. Fletcher’s sister, who was also at the motel, told police that he is a meth and heroin user, according to court documents. Trooper Luke Geiger said he observed track marks on Fletcher’s right inner elbow.

Geiger told Fletcher to go back to his room to sleep it off. However, Fletcher soon left the room again and told police that he thought someone was in the shower in his room. Geiger returned to the room and searched it, but did not find anyone else in the room, according to court documents.

Geiger asked Fletcher where his needles were, but he reportedly told police that “his friend took them and he did not know where they were,” Geiger wrote in the affidavit. Fletcher also denied he had drugs in the room.

According to the affidavit, Fletcher consented to let police search the room. The search uncovered a large suitcase with multiple needles and a small black round container with brown cotton balls. When asked what was in the container, Fletcher told police it was fentanyl, Geiger wrote.

When police instructed Fletcher to place his hands on the wall, he allegedly refused. He was asked to get off the bed multiple times, but did not comply, Geiger wrote. When Geiger and an assisting trooper attempted to remove Fletcher from the bed, they said he actively resisted.

“Fletcher was thrashing on the bed and kicking at me,” Geiger wrote. When Fletcher was finally removed from the bed, he continued to kick and thrash on the ground, according to police.

The affidavit states that as the troopers struggled with Fletcher, a baggie with a brown powder substance fell on the floor. Fletcher told police the baggie contained fentanyl.

“Fletcher later related he shoved the baggie in his ‘butt crack’ when he went to lock the bathroom window,” Geiger wrote.

Fletcher was charged with misdemeanors of resisting arrest, drug possession, use of drugs/paraphernalia, and related charges. He was arraigned at the office of District Judge Jonathan Wilcox and bail was set at $45,000 monetary.

Docket Sheet