Williamsport, Pa. — An Oregon man who left a threatening voicemail for Montgomery Area School District stating that it would be "a school of ashes," was sentenced in federal court to 12 months' imprisonment.

Harvey Dulgar, 28, of Salem, made the threatening call in July 2021. He also said in the message that there would be "dead kids along the way," according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Dulgar entered a guilty plea in March 2022 for making interstate threats. U. S. District Court Chief Judge Matthew W. Brann handled the sentencing.

