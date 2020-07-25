A confrontation between two women reportedly escalated when one allegedly threatened to kill the other while in possession of a knife, state police at Montoursville reported.

Dana L. Mann, 24, of Williamsport, was held for court Tuesday on one misdemeanor count each of terroristic threats, simple assault, and disorderly conduct; and one summary count of harassment.

Mann has been incarcerated since Tuesday, unable to post the $25,000 monetary bail set by District Judge William C. Solomon.

Trooper Troy Hansen said he responded to the 1600 block of Randall Circle, Loyalsock Township, around 2:36 a.m. on July 21 for the report of a female trying to get into a victim's residence.

Mann allegedly believed the victim was having an affair with her child's father, Hansen wrote in a criminal complaint.

"She related that Mann started pounding on her door and kept stating that she was going to kill the victim," Hansen wrote.

The alleged victim "ran up to her bathroom and called 911. She related that she was in fear for her safety and was visibly upset," according to Hansen.

Hansen said he observed Mann in a grassy area of Randall Circle when police arrived.

"Mann was ordered to stop approaching the residence, and began screaming and failed to comply with orders. Mann was detained at that time and she continued to yell and curse after being told to stop," Hansen wrote.

Man was found to be in possession of a knife, according to the criminal complaint.

Mann is being held at the Lycoming County Prison awaiting a preliminary hearing before District Judge Gary A. Whiteman on July 27.

