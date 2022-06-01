Port Matilda, Pa. — One man is in custody and a victim is injured following a shooting this afternoon in Worth Township, Centre County. 

Troopers responded to the 100 block of Capstone Lane for a domestic dispute between two males. During the incident, the suspect shot the victim in the leg. The victim was taken to a local medical facility to receive further treatment, according to Trooper Christopher Fox, public information officer for PSP Rockview.

The suspect fled the scene and was later taken into custody without incident.

There is no threat to the public at this time. The investigation will be updated as more information becomes available, Fox said.

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.