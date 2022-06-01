Port Matilda, Pa. — One man is in custody and a victim is injured following a shooting this afternoon in Worth Township, Centre County.

Troopers responded to the 100 block of Capstone Lane for a domestic dispute between two males. During the incident, the suspect shot the victim in the leg. The victim was taken to a local medical facility to receive further treatment, according to Trooper Christopher Fox, public information officer for PSP Rockview.

The suspect fled the scene and was later taken into custody without incident.

There is no threat to the public at this time. The investigation will be updated as more information becomes available, Fox said.

