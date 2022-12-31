Williamsport, Pa. — One person died in a shooting late Friday night at the 1100 block of W. Fourth Street in Williamsport.

Lycoming County Coroner Charles Kiessling Jr. said a 25-year-old man died at the scene.

Williamsport Bureau of Police were dispatched for a report of a shooting shortly before 11:45 p.m. A caller told 911 that multiple shots were fired with one person shot. The victim was taken to UPMC Susquehanna, but did not survive his injuries.

Officers say the large crowd gathered in front of the building at 1164 W. Fourth Street refused to cooperate with the shooting investigation.

Police from South Williamsport, Lycoming Regional Police, and state police assisted at the scene.

Kiessling said an autopsy for the victim is scheduled for next week.

Investigation into this incident is ongoing. If you have any information regarding this incident, contact Agt. Christopher Salisbury at 570-327-7560 ext 7593, via email at csalisbury@cityofwilliamsport.org, or by submitting a tip on the Crimewatch website.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.