Updated at 3:30 p.m.

Loganton, Pa. –- A reported shooting at a rest area off Interstate 80 eastbound in Green Township, Clinton County, has left one person dead.

Pa. state police have not yet released the name of the 27-year-old male victim, pending notification of the family. Reports indicate the victim, a truck driver, was shot by troopers.

Pennsylvania state Police at Lamar were dispatched at 4:33 a.m. Tuesday to the rest area near the Loganton exit at mile marker 194 for a report of shots fired during a robbery.

Troopers then had a stand off situation with a truck driver, who was also the suspect. The truck driver ignored verbal commands from troopers and drove his tractor trailer into three police vehicles, nearly hitting the troopers.

At that point, police discharged their firearms, according to the release.

The truck driver died at the scene, despite troopers’ attempts to resuscitate him. Several Troopers sustained minor injuries during this incident and were treated by EMS with one requiring treatment in an emergency department, according to the release. There were two civilian victims, that did not sustain any injuries during this incident.

As per our Pa. state police regulations, all involved troopers were placed on administrative leave.

The investigation is ongoing and additional information will be released as it becomes available.