Homicide_investigation_NCPA_2020.jpg

Philipsburg, Pa.  — State police at Rockview are charging a Centre County man with homicide after he stabbed and killed another man Friday night during an altercation. 

The victim, Brian Christopher Lyncha, 41, of Philipsburg, died Aug. 19 as a result of a stab wound to the chest, according to the Centre County Coroner's Office. Police were called to the scene on Flood Lane in Rush Township shortly after 5 p.m. for a reported stabbing. 

Police say Lyncha got into an altercation with Fernando Rosado-Guzman, 35, of Philipsburg. Rosado-Guzman allegedly stabbed Lyncha during the altercation. 

Rosado-Guzman was taken into custody near Flood Lane and was charged with criminal homicide and possessing instruments of crime. 

Rosado-Guzman was arraigned Saturday morning by District Judge Kelley Gillette-Walker, who denied bail. He remains in Centre County Prison awaiting a preliminary hearing set for Aug. 31. 

Docket Sheet

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.