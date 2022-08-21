Philipsburg, Pa. — State police at Rockview are charging a Centre County man with homicide after he stabbed and killed another man Friday night during an altercation.

The victim, Brian Christopher Lyncha, 41, of Philipsburg, died Aug. 19 as a result of a stab wound to the chest, according to the Centre County Coroner's Office. Police were called to the scene on Flood Lane in Rush Township shortly after 5 p.m. for a reported stabbing.

Police say Lyncha got into an altercation with Fernando Rosado-Guzman, 35, of Philipsburg. Rosado-Guzman allegedly stabbed Lyncha during the altercation.

Rosado-Guzman was taken into custody near Flood Lane and was charged with criminal homicide and possessing instruments of crime.

Rosado-Guzman was arraigned Saturday morning by District Judge Kelley Gillette-Walker, who denied bail. He remains in Centre County Prison awaiting a preliminary hearing set for Aug. 31.

Docket Sheet

