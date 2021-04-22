Towanda, Pa. — A man accused of turning in nearly 14,000 pounds of scrap metal taken from a former employer, valued at nearly $27,000, was charged with multiple felonies in Bradford County.

Ryan Bozman, 34, of Towanda, was charged with second-degree felony receiving stolen property and third-degree felony theft of secondary metal after a receipt was discovered in an old locker at his former employer’s place of business.

Officers claim between Feb. 15 and July 3 of 2020, Bozman dropped metal off 37 times at Weitsman Recycling. Receipt logs from the business show Bozman was given a total of $26,955.87 for 8,584 pounds of tungsten and 3,380 pounds of densalloy/Mallory.

Court records show Bozman has two active cases in the court of common pleas along with the current theft charges. Bozman is charged with three misdemeanors in one and three more and a felony in another. It is unclear if the cases are related.

Bozman was given $10,000 monetary bail for the scrap metal incident, according to court records. He is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on May 5.